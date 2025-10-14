Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775,232 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,286,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,380 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,009 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,477,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,822,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,147,000 after acquiring an additional 332,496 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $32.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.