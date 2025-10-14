Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 540,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,294 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $57,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NetApp by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in NetApp by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 221,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 79,457 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $13,483,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $2,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

Shares of NTAP opened at $118.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.93.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 17.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,792,629.58. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $123,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,074.76. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $3,243,874. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

