iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Kiker Wealth Management LLC

Kiker Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,932,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,183,000 after buying an additional 846,406 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

