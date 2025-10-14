J.Safra Asset Management Corp Purchases 2,411 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 93.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJ. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 52.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,432,634.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,563,100.16. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,073.62. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day moving average is $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

