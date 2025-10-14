iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,264,000 after buying an additional 6,797,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after buying an additional 2,552,405 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12,087.3% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,329,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,885,000 after buying an additional 1,318,237 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $68,629,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 913,987 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.20.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

