Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Bought by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

