J.Safra Asset Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

J.Safra Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,662 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,782 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,043,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,381 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,987,000 after purchasing an additional 650,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 491.6% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 697,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,952,000 after purchasing an additional 579,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BIL opened at $91.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $91.80.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.