Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE Shares Purchased by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SEA by 241.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SEA by 62.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in SEA by 10.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,839 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SEA by 464.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SEA from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SEA in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.85.

Shares of SE stock opened at $182.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a PE ratio of 94.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.10. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $199.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

