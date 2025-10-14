Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,147 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.29. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

