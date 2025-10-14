Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $101.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.14 and a 200-day moving average of $104.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

