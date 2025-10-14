Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 520 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of QQQ opened at $602.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.61. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $613.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

