Morningstar Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned 0.66% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $100,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fischer Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $264.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.21. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $283.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

