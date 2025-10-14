Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after purchasing an additional 602,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,487,000 after purchasing an additional 535,043 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,550,000 after purchasing an additional 414,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,396,000 after purchasing an additional 300,232 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the sale, the director owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $305.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.35. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.