Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $313,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,743,506.82. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,432.22. The trade was a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282 over the last ninety days. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $305.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.35. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.