Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 714 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of KKR opened at $120.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

