Concord Asset Management LLC VA Buys Shares of 604 Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Concord Asset Management LLC VA bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc raised its position in Elevance Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Elevance Health by 13.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.00.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE ELV opened at $351.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $510.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

