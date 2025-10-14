SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Stock Holdings Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,307 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 888.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $588.92 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.