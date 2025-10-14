Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,183 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 19.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 316,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,640,000 after acquiring an additional 37,947 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $558.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $580.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.04.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

