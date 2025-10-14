Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.29 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,496,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 11.7% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,288,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

BND opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.25.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

