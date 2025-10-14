Equitable Trust Co. Sells 15,906 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,906 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.92.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $299.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.00 and its 200 day moving average is $291.52. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.60 and a 12 month high of $355.87.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 130.86%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.