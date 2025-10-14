Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.1% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,544,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,503,787,000 after acquiring an additional 365,537 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $11,421,213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,015,557,000 after purchasing an additional 907,184 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,378 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $4,238,764,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $558.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $505.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $580.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.