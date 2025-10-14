Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 714 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.63. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

