Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,452,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,670,000 after buying an additional 7,468,408 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,207,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000,000 after buying an additional 4,071,484 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 739.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,241,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after buying an additional 2,855,493 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,831,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,945,000 after buying an additional 2,220,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,493,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,404 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.1359 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

