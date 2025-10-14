Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $29.15 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,308 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $29,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1%

IVW stock opened at $120.73 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $122.66. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.57 and its 200-day moving average is $107.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

