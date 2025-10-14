Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 392,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 15.5% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $119,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,211 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,527 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $326.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.76. The company has a market cap of $545.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $332.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

