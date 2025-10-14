Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,488 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,590,000 after acquiring an additional 344,795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,446,000 after acquiring an additional 378,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $326.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $332.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.63 and its 200 day moving average is $299.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.