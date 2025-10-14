iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $22,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,408,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,014,000 after acquiring an additional 150,443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,936,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,666,000 after buying an additional 299,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,047,000 after buying an additional 802,170 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,588,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,088,000 after buying an additional 550,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,341,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,087,000 after buying an additional 1,877,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.60.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.