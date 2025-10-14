Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $10.16 Million Position in BlackRock $BLK

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,224.00 to $1,362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,263.31.

BLK opened at $1,156.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,135.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,037.02. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,184.13.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

In related news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,571.86. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total transaction of $13,565,933.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 251,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,267,354.71. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

