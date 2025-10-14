Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.0% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,616,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 595.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262,309 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 229.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,083,000 after buying an additional 9,749,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,795,000 after buying an additional 8,954,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,699,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,128 shares of company stock worth $26,232,077 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

