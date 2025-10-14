IFC Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

IFC Advisors LLC cut its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 301,443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 10,005,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after buying an additional 10,001,898 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,272,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,938,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,576,000 after buying an additional 1,627,051 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,594,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,725,000 after acquiring an additional 864,579 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:NVO opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $120.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

