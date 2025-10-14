Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Acquired by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,821,000 after acquiring an additional 787,858 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cencora by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,421,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,599,000 after buying an additional 363,402 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cencora by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,411,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,984,000 after purchasing an additional 404,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cencora by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cencora by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,890,000 after buying an additional 154,311 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,478,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 39,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,389,460. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,993 shares of company stock worth $16,292,923 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE COR opened at $317.24 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $221.95 and a one year high of $319.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $340.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COR

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.