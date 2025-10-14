Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 434 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

