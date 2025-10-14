Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average is $93.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

