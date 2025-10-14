Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases New Stake in Dover Corporation $DOV

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,342,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,870,986,000 after acquiring an additional 106,679 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $526,081,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dover by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,483 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Dover by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 983,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $161.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 12.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dover from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.42.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

