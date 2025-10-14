Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fortinet from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.03.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

