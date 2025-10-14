Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 442 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $607,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 27.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.5% in the second quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $137.81 on Tuesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $153.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.