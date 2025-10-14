SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 331.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

