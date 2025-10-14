Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price objective (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $225.81 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.25.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.96%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.