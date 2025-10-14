Reviewing Corning (NYSE:GLW) and AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) and AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Corning has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioCodes has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Corning pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. AudioCodes pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Corning pays out 119.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AudioCodes pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AudioCodes is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corning 5.77% 17.27% 6.96% AudioCodes 5.66% 9.65% 5.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corning and AudioCodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Corning and AudioCodes”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corning $13.12 billion 5.59 $506.00 million $0.94 91.05 AudioCodes $242.18 million 1.12 $15.31 million $0.45 20.93

Corning has higher revenue and earnings than AudioCodes. AudioCodes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corning, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Corning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of AudioCodes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Corning shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.8% of AudioCodes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Corning and AudioCodes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corning 0 3 11 1 2.87 AudioCodes 1 2 1 0 2.00

Corning presently has a consensus price target of $73.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.71%. AudioCodes has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.43%. Given AudioCodes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AudioCodes is more favorable than Corning.

Summary

Corning beats AudioCodes on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices. Its Optical Communications segment provides optical fibers and cables; and hardware and equipment products, such as cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for the telecommunications industry, businesses, governments, and individuals. The company's Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that offer material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, crystals, precision metrology instruments, and software, as well as glass wafers and substrates, tinted sunglasses, and radiation shielding products for various markets comprising mobile consumer electronics, semiconductor equipment optics and consumables, aerospace and defense optics, radiation shielding products, sunglasses, and telecommunications components. Its Environmental Technologies segment provides ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile, gasoline, and diesel applications. The company's Life Sciences segment offers laboratory products, including consumables, such as plastic vessels, liquid handling plastics, specialty surfaces, cell culture media, and serum, as well as general labware, and glassware and equipment under the Corning, Pyrex, Falcon, and Axygen brands. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services. The company also offers One Voice Operations Center, a voice network management solution; Device Manager for administering business phones and meeting room solutions; AudioCodes Routing Manager for handling call routing in VoIP networks; and User Management Pack 365 simplifies user lifecycle and identity management across Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business deployments. In addition, it provides AudioCodes Live for Microsoft Teams, a portfolio of managed services for simplifying Teams adoption; appliances for Microsoft Skype/Teams for Business, such as survivable branch appliances, CCE, and CloudBond 365; and a range of value-added voice applications comprising SmartTAP, Voca, VoiceAI Connect, and Meeting Insights. Further, the company offers managed services; and AudioCodes Live Platform is a SaaS solution that enables service providers to offer their business customers a seamless migration to uCaaS solutions, such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom Phone. It primarily markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and sales representatives to original equipment manufacturers, network equipment providers, and systems integrators, enterprises, carriers, and distributors in the telecommunications and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

