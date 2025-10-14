The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Purchased by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $3,851,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 45.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $379.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.42.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

