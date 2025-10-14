RFG Advisory LLC Sells 60,989 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,989 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 379.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 233.9% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

