Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 217 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova accounts for approximately 1.3% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $39,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 8.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 35.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 15.0% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 79.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,622,000 after buying an additional 98,034 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $647.23 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $619.32 and its 200 day moving average is $513.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a PE ratio of 155.96, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.72.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.65.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

