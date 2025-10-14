RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 247 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,496,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,335,000 after purchasing an additional 297,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,843,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,519,000 after purchasing an additional 188,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,817,535,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,461,000 after purchasing an additional 242,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,638,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,777,000 after purchasing an additional 626,623 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW opened at $923.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $909.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $933.88. The company has a market capitalization of $192.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.30, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $724.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,122.20.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total transaction of $5,339,369.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total value of $1,299,612.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 457 shares in the company, valued at $409,037.85. This trade represents a 76.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,737 shares of company stock worth $16,798,825. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

