IFC Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

IFC Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.73.

Shares of FI opened at $122.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.93 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

