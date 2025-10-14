Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Has $13.81 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. $CME

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the period. CME Group comprises about 3.4% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,643,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,190,661,000 after buying an additional 400,737 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,113,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,401,000 after buying an additional 363,130 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,920,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,823,000 after buying an additional 84,005 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,818,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,744,000 after buying an additional 648,591 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,539,000 after buying an additional 260,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $276.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.43.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $271.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.57 and its 200-day moving average is $271.35. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.94 and a 52-week high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

