Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Cuts Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $243.49 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.30 and a 12 month high of $255.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $264.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $235.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.