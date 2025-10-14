Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,028 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,704,000 after purchasing an additional 172,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,262,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,809,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,459,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,545 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,290,000 after purchasing an additional 239,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,511,000 after purchasing an additional 87,965 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $171.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

