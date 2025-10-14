Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stake Lifted by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Arete Research raised Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.03.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $175.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $159.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

