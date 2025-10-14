Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Purchased by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,292 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $32,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.41.

View Our Latest Report on MDT

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $99.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.