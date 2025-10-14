Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,210,000 after buying an additional 182,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,933,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,139,000 after acquiring an additional 368,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,950,000 after acquiring an additional 421,792 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,853,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,211,000 after acquiring an additional 81,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,597,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,288,000 after acquiring an additional 68,935 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $247.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $252.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.68 and its 200-day moving average is $221.33.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

